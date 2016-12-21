Community Briefs

Nonprofits hold pet food drive

See Spot Run and Emergency Aid of Boulder City have initiated a pet food drive to benefit local animals in need. Until Saturday, there will be a large black container for donations at the entrance of the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

The nonprofits are hoping to receive food for cats, dogs, birds and fish as well as litter and any items that fit specific needs. All donations should be unopened and within the expiration date. The bin will be emptied nightly.

Library to host Lego challenge, close on weekend for holiday

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

n Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

n Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character.

Note: The library will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

PFLAG sets January meeting to outline plan for coming year

PFLAG, formerly Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, will hold two meetings in January. The first will be from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10, and the second will be held from 7-8 p.m. Jan. 26, both at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The first meeting will be for the board and general membership to outline a plan for 2017.

During the second meeting, PFLAG will host an “Examples of Success” panel, where a diverse group of eight adults will discuss obstacles they experienced in their careers and how they navigated them. Middle school and high school students are invited to attend, as the group hopes the panel will offer encouragement about career possibilities.

The group offers discussion centered on education, advocacy and mutual support to discuss family issues with others who have experienced sexual orientation-related issues. Those who attend are straight and gay.

The group sponsors a hotline at 715-557-0143 or can be reached by email at pflagofbouldercity@gmail.com.

Assisted living community to host Alzheimer’s support group

Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City will host an Alzheimer’s support group at 1 p.m. Jan. 14. The support group will be facilitated by Julie Liebo, administrator of Lakeview Terrace who has been trained by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Attendees will learn about the various stages of Alzheimer’s and coping skills to help deal with care-giving challenges and the stress that can result. They are encouraged to bring their loved ones, as the facility’s staff will provide care during the session.

Lakeview Terrace is an assisted living and memory care community. It is at 180 Ville Drive.

For more information or to RSVP, call 702-293-0181 or stop by in person.

Divorce support group to begin 15-week series Jan. 17

A new divorce care support group will hold its first meeting from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring the 15-week series with the goal of helping people through the pain of separation and the rebuilding of their lives by connecting them with others who share similar obstacles and emotions.

Free child care and dinner will be provided.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590 or visit http://bit.ly/2gXBpcq.