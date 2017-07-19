Bearly Time for Sleep

Jodi Kermode, left, and Kesia Brooks, who work in the youth services department at Boulder City Library, gathered the assortment of teddy bears and other stuffed animals attending the library’s Teddy Bear Sleepover and took them on an adventure Monday through town, including a stop at Mitchell Elementary School, before they were returned to their owners Tuesday.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Instead of causing mischief at the Boulder City Library, stuffed animals attending Monday’s Teddy Bear Sleepover enjoyed a visit to Bicentennial Park, where they played on the slide.

A visit to the Boulder Dam Hotel was included as stuffed animals attending Monday’s Teddy Bear Sleepover at Boulder City Library went on an adventure through town before being returned to their owners.

A pretend trip through space was part of the adventure an assortment of stuffed animals went on Monday as part of Boulder City Library’s Teddy Bear Sleepover.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

A visit to the Southern Nevada Railway Museum was part of the adventure taken by stuffed animals participating in Boulder City Library’s Teddy Bear Sleepover on Monday. Usually the animals cause mischief in the library, including a raid on the staff’s snacks.