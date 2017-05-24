Barbecue pros return for annual challenge

The 13th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge is shaping up to be great with lots of competition, food and fun for all who attend.

The event, to be held Friday and Saturday, will honor past organizer Christy Springgate-Hill, who died in late 2016.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City, the challenge features up to 41 professional and amateur teams that will compete in the categories of ribs, pork, brisket and chicken, as well as for a total overall score. Teams will compete for $12,000 in cash prizes and the right to be named the Nevada state champion. The winners also will qualify for the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue as well as the American Royal World Series of barbecue event.

The Best Dam Barbecue Challenge is free. Among the attractions is Christy’s Marketplace at Bicentennial Park, where visitors can purchase items from a variety of vendors. The marketplace is named in honor of Springgate-Hill. Food will be available for purchase.

In addition to the main competition, the Best Dam Barbecue Challenge features a children’s version, KidsQue, for kids ages 6 to 17.

Divided into two age groups, each child or team of two is given chicken, grills and utensils. From there they bring their own creativity and are welcome to add any sauces, spices or rubs to their entry. The cost to enter is $20 per child, and the top three finishers in each age group will win cash prizes of $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.

The competition is the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and incoming president Rev. Sandy Johnson said the club hopes to raise between $15,000 and $20,000, for community organizations.

The Best Dam Barbecue Challenge takes place at Bicentennial Park and along Colorado Street during Memorial Day weekend. It runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Schedule of events

Friday

4-6 p.m. : The Locals

6-8 p.m.: Mario!

8-10 p.m.: The Locals

Saturday

9 a.m.: Presenting the Colors and invocation

9:15 a.m.: National anthem sung by Boulder City Police Detective Tiffany Driscoll

9:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.: MVP Sounds

12:45 p.m.: Special tribute to Christy Springgate-Hill

1 p.m.: Rib eating contest

2 p.m.: KidsQue Competition

3 p.m.: KidsQue awards

4:15 p.m. Competitor awards

Challenge beneficiaries

■ American Legion

■ Boulder City High School robotics club

■ Every 15 Minutes

■ Emergency Aid of Boulder City

■ Lend A Hand of Boulder City