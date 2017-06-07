Bachhuber honored by sorority

Phyllis Bachhuber of Boulder City was recently named Beta Sigma Phi Sorority’s Lady of the Year for her many philanthropic efforts.

Bachhuber, who was a school psychologist for Clark County School District before retiring in 1999, has been involved with Emergency Aid of Boulder City, serving on the board from 1995-98. She also served on the city’s Planning Commission from 1999 to 2003 and is a past president of the board of directors for Lend A Hand of Boulder City.

Additionally, she volunteers for Meals on Wheels at the Senior Center of Boulder City, delivering meals to homebound seniors, has spent 16 years as a driver for Lend A Hand, and volunteers with Grace Community Church’s annual Country Store.

Bachhuber also helped with the silent auction at the Dam Short Film Festival, and, along with her husband, Fred, furnished a room at the Boulder Dam Hotel at their own expense.

“We at Beta Sigma Phi are honored to name her as she is selfless in her service to our community, and her sense of humor and affable nature makes her a wonderful volunteer and a delightful person to know,” wrote the nominating committee when selecting her for the honor.