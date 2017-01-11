Authors to discuss how to get works published

The Boulder City Public Library will present a panel of four local authors, each of whom will discuss what it was like to write a book and the work it took to get it published.

The panel discussion will be held Tuesday evening in the community room as part of the library’s Winter Reading Program and will feature writers Barbara Burke Pearce, Frank Pomellitto, Brenda Ewers and Angela Thompson Smith.

Each writer will talk about the creative process and what brought the work to fruition. Afterward, there will be a question-and-answer session as well as the opportunity for book purchases and signings. The panel will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to run for 60-90 minutes.

Pearce, who will be presenting two poetry compilations, said that she has been writing since high school but this will be her first time speaking publicly about her efforts.

“I put together my first book in the ’90s, full of cowboy poetry inspired by my father,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to this chance to get my new work out there and talk to people about the process, and what they’re all about.”

The authors met at the Senior Center of Boulder City, where each of the four’s works had been featured in a display over the past year. The library had been featuring carvings and other works from the center, and late last year the two organizations decided that a collaboration focused on local authors just made sense.

“We’ve had local authors from time to time in the past, but this seemed like a great opportunity,” said Samantha Evangelho, a representative of the library. “We love to support the community, and we have so many talented artists it seemed like the perfect fit.”

According to Evangelho, the library plans to provide more programming like this in the future, offering unique and interesting experiences to the community.

The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

Local authors who would like to be considered for future events may submit an email at http://bclibrary.org/contact-us/ or call 702-293-1281.

